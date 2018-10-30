Clear

City decides fate for former fire stations

Posted: Tue Oct 30 07:07:13 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 30 07:07:14 PDT 2018
Posted By: Andy House

how would you like to live in a renovated, more than 100 year old fire station? that could be a possibility, as city council members think they've figured out what to do with two of st. joseph's vacated old fire houses. at a work session today, they decided they want to gift the old fire house #11 at 18th and walnut to habitat for humanity to turn into residential housing. the building became vacated with the recent construction of two new fire houses in the city. city leaders say giving the buildings to the non-profit agency is a good answer for everyone. (sot: cate manley, habitat for humanity: ) if all goes well with this project, habitat for humanity will do the same with fire house number 9 at 23rd and fredrick. in the meantime, they'll lease the building from
