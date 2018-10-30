Clear

More clouds on Wednesday

More clouds on Wednesday

Posted: Tue Oct 30 12:36:27 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 30 12:36:27 PDT 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 58°
Maryville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 58°
Cameron
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Fairfax
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
A cold front has moved into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Tuesday which brought some drizzle and cloudy skies. Highs were cooler in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events