ANCHORING OCT 30

overcome with grief -- a community prepares to bury the victims of the massacre at a pittsburgh synagogue this past weekend. this, while authorities are searching for answers. abc's elizabeth hagedorn has the latest... <<nats- muffled gunshotsrabbi jeffrey meyers can still hear the gunshots rabbi sot: "i'm hearing people screaming and it's seared in my brain. i can't erase that tape."meyers recounting the carnage as the gunman - who police have identified as 46-year-old robert bowers - stormed the tree of life synagogue in pittsburgh rabbi sot: "something just innately told me that's a semi- automatic weapon // i immediately announced to my congregation: drop to the floor. do not utter a sound. be still!"expressionless and shackled to a wheelchair, bowers appeared in federal court mondayfederal prosecutors say they'll seek the death penalty against bowers, of major interest to investigators are the suspect's social media posts including those on a fringe site popular with white supremacists where they say he displayed a hatred of jews and migrants rabbi sot: "i think this is another example of hate in our country that just doesn't go away. i'm afraid we're going down the wrong path. hate has to stop."today - the first funerals are being heldamong them - two brothers, cecil and david rosenthal, will be laid to rest together ((eh on cam)) the president and first lady will visit pittsburgh to meet with the families of the victims. as for bowers, he remains in federal custody and will return for a preliminary hearing on thursday. eh, abc news, washington. news of the synagogue shooting in pittsburgh spread saturday throughout the country. though the attack happened nearly 8 hundred miles away-- the tragedy is being felt here in the small jewish community in st. joseph. rick schwarz, president of temple adath joseph, says the attack hits the heart of the entire jewish community world-wide. (sot: rick schwarz, president, temple adath joseph: "when something hits the jewsih community, it hits the jewish community globally. and even though this was in pittsburgh, i think every jewish heart in the world felt that and thought about you know what the ramifications would be in the long run." ) the anti- defamation league found a 57% increase in anti-semitic incidents in 2017 compared to the previous year, including hate speech in schools and colleges, vandalism, and bomb threats. the andrew county prosecutors office has filed 2nd degree murder charges against 52 year old roger moe. this murder charge is in connection to a head on crash on interstate 29 two weeks ago. authorities say moe was fleeing from them while driving the wrong way on the interstate when he crashed into a vehcile where 22 year old austin cross was a passenger. the northwest student died from his injuries last week. this morning--three people are recovering in after a 2-vehicle crash in st. joseph. according to the missouri state highway patrol, the crash happened at the north junction of u-s 169 and interstate 29 just before noon yesterday, troopers say that's where 75-year-old alice baker from union star crashed into a truck carrying brian and norma martin from st. joseph. 73-year-old norma martin was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. others involved in the crash received only minor injuries. more than one-hundred people gathered in the jefferson city area to search for four-year- old darnell gray who went missing last week. gray's caretaker said the boy left his home late wednesday and hasn't been seen since. police say they are going back through every conversation they've had with people since the disappearance.. because they've received some inconsistent statements. they've also been combing the area in search of any signs of the child. the f-b-i and missouri state highway patrol are helping in the search. the city's dive team also searched a local pond after it was drained sunday. (sot lt. david williams, jefferson city police department: "someone knows where darnell gray is. we need them to tell us where darnell gray is.") the reward for information about gray's disappearance has risen to 11- thousand dollars. it's halloween eve and it's getting spooky here in st. joseph.... what these witches were brewing up at this annual event walmart is looking to help shoppers out this holiday season, what new device they're bringing to their stores... we have a few aspiring witches here in st. joseph.. the albrecht- kemper museum of art held its annual "witches tea" where participants enjoyed a fiendish feast while having some witches' brew. of course...ladies wore thier best hats and brought their best brooms for a costum contest. this event is known to be one of the most popular fundraiser events of the year for the museum. (sot kappy hodges head witch: "we do get to bring out our inner witches and it's halloween. it's a time where we spend a lot with our kids doing fun things. so this is something neat the grown ups can do around halloween time. ) a surprise raffel and halloween vendors were also on site to help keep the spook-tacular fun going. there was also live entertainment by performances from psychics and dancing witches. a cold front is expected to move in late monday night and into tuesday which will bring the chance for showers. highs will be in the lower 60s on tuesday. the good news is that the rain on tuesday will move out before halloween on wednesday so it looks like the holiday will be a treat with no tricks. creepy & bone chilling with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s. the rest of the week and into next weekend will be cooler with a few rain chances on friday. highs will be in the 50s everyday. now that "toys are us" is closed, stores are looking to increase toy sales.. how one tech company is looking to up their game.. it's been a rough several days on wall street -- stocks have fallen fell yet again. the dow tumbled 245 points -- even after surging more than 350 points earlier in the day yesterday. boeng sank nearly seven-percent.. as concerns mount about more us tariffs on china. tech stocks fell despite i-b-m's big acquisition of cloud software firm "red hat." the nasdaq also sank -- falling one-point- six percent as apple, amazon, google owner alphabet, and microsoft finished the day lower. best buy is expanding its toy selection at its one-thousand u-s stores. the company is hoping the holiday season will bring-in sales left behind by the now- bankrupt toys "r" us. best buy will also mail out a toy catalog for the second year in a row. but best buy is not the only retailer promoting toys. walmart, target, party city and kohls have also been taking steps to build up their toy inventory. wal-mart is hoping to ease your mind this holiday season, the retailer says it plans to staff the busiest sections of its stores with employees who can check customers out using mobile scanners. customers buying bulky items like t-vs and christmas trees can complete transactions without navigating cash register lines at the front of the store. employees wil also be able to help customers find those items more easily. plus -- the company is populating its mobile app with detailed store maps that lead shoppers directly to products. according to a moody's report, 85 percent of retail sales still take place in-store. are you a java junkie? i hate to break it to you, but you're caffeine addiction might be hurting you... the cdc has confirmed ten more cases of that polio-like illness. so far 72 cases of a-f-m have been confirmed in 24 states this year. in total, 119 cases are being investigated. a-f-m is a rare but serious condition -- affecting an area of the spinal cord that can cause paralysis. almost all cases of a-f-m occur in children under 18 years old. october is national substance abuse prevention month and you could be part of the solution. 72-thousand americans died from drug overdose in 2017 and most of those deaths invovled opioids you can join the fight against the opioid crisis by just looking in your medicine cabinet. first -- properly store and safely dispose of old medication. many people discard old medication by tossing them in the garbage or by flushing them down the toilet. or even worse, just leaving them sitting around in the medicine cabinet. experts suggest two ways to dispose of medications -- black out the information on the prescription bottle label, mix pills with an unpalatable substance like kitty litter or ground coffee, place them in a plastic bag and then in the garbage. or you can enter your zipcode at take back day dot d-e-a dot gov to find an authorized collection location that will properly dispose of the medication. can you function before your morning cup of jo? if not -- your daily fix might be a problem. reid binion explains how your cafffeine addiction is affecting your health.... <<a good 'ole cup of joe can jump start any morning.but too much coffee can be bad for your health.researchers say healthy adults can consume up to 400 milligrams of caffeine a day,that's about four -- eight ounce cups of coffee a dayif you need to cut back on caffeine -- keep a diary.jot down what you drink and when. look at your diet.caffeine can be found in coffee -- tea -- soda -- and chocolate.it's also in energy bars -- and pain medicines.if you're looking to cut back, try tea or other coffee alternatives. black or green teas can slash the caffeine count -- while still providing a punch.know your body.anticipate cravings -- and prepare for them.if you need a pick me up in the afternoon -- try breathing exercises.or get up from your desk and go for a short walk. cutting caffeine can be daunting.but simple small changes can make a big difference.for today's health minute -- i'm reid binion>> you may soon have the chance to live in this fire station, what city hall has decided to do with the now retired buildinds