Clear

A cloudy Halloween

A cloudy Halloween

Posted: Wed Oct 31 05:22:41 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 31 05:22:42 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Speech to Text for A cloudy Halloween

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

halloween forecast is in the books for today. temperatures will rise from the mid 40s into the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon under cloudy skies. around trick-or-treat time, we should be dry with mostly cloudy skies. temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. thursday will be a very nice day with sunshine returning to the forecast. highs will be in the lower 60s. to end the work week, a weak disturbance will bring a few scattered rain showers and cooler temperatures. highs on friday will be in the 50s. an unsettled weekend is on the way with rain chances saturday and sunday with highs in the 50s. into next week, rain continues to be in the forecast with cool temps in the 50s.>> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) a country
Saint Joseph
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Savannah
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Fairfax
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
A pretty nice Halloween forecast is in the books for today. Temperatures will rise from the mid 40s into the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon under cloudy skies. Around trick-or-treat time, we should be dry with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events