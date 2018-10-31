Speech to Text for Helping out a community member

<<[track]for nearly a decade, gloria watson has been releasing balloons help those who have lost a loved one to violence..[gloria watson] i'm not going to let anyone else go through that by themselves [track] watson felt that pain in 2004, when her son and daughter-in law were killed after a gang mistook them for a target... but today, she's worried about her and husbands saftey..[gloria watson] thats my biggest fear, for we for all we know we could get barried in there[track] after 33 years,the watson's roof has been in pretty rough shape.. [gloria watson] possibly some places. it could fall in [track] and they fear it wont hold up for much longer[gloria watson] i'm affraid it's going to fall in this winter.. [track] water filled walls, exposed instalation, and rotted wood looks down on them every time they look upáánatsáá [track] when it rains watson says, the wet mold smells fills the house and debris, threatedns their health [gloria watson] i was sleeping one night and it was peice of tile fell out on my head in the bedroomáánatsáá [track] new roofing supplies sits in their grarage waitting to be installed[gloria watson] we can't do it ourselves , i'm 63 he's 64, we're not asking for a hand out we just need some help[track] and if they get help the city to help.. it won't come in time [gloria watson] we did put in for a city grant but we are in a waiting list, we need to figure out some how and some way how to get this done before winter[track] now, as time runs out, they hope for help from the community they've spent years helping themselves..[gloria watson] we're not begging we're asking, we need this we need this or we would never ask..we'd never ask..dane hawkins kq2 your local news leader.>> if you would like to offer any help to gloria watson she's asked that you email her at gloria dot watson 52 at yahoo dot com or call her at