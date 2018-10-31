Home
Clear
Sunshine comes back on Thursday
Posted: Wed Oct 31 12:28:14 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 31 12:28:15 PDT 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Overcast
56°
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
More Weather
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
59°
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 59°
More Weather
Savannah
Overcast
56°
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
More Weather
Cameron
Overcast
55°
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Fairfax
Few Clouds
58°
Hi: 60° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 58°
More Weather
Cloudy skies on Halloween across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures at trick or treat time will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Community Events