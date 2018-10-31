Speech to Text for Hawley in St. Joseph

from the general election and politicians are out trying to pick up a few last minute votes thanks for joining us, i'm alan van zandt missouri attorney general josh hawley made a stop in st. joseph today to campaign for his own seat in the u.s. senate kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more <<<there are over 30 seats senate, but across the country all eyes have been turned to missouri [sot:josh hawley/ (r) senate candidate"people know this senate race is going to determine control of the whole u.s. senate. it's all going to come down to the state of missouri, our votes have never mattered more than they are going to matter on november 6."]josh hawley stopped in st. joseph for his 'stop shumer, fire claire' campaign tour [sot:josh hawley"the democrat's agenda, which is to put liberal activists on the bench; to overturn the results of the 2016 election; then to raise taxes and give us government funded healthcare. that is not what the people of missouri voted for in 2016."]on the campaign trail hawley is leaning into his endorsement from president trump [sot:josh hawley"we voted to make america great again. we voted to make america strong again. we voted to make america prosperous again. we voted to rebuild our country."]and backing the president's decisions on immigration and trade[sot:josh hawley"i think that the trade deal the president got with mexico and canada, three quarters of our ag exports go to those two countries. that is a big deal, that is huge progress. we need to continue to keep the pressure up. missouri farmers did not start this trade war, the united states didn't start it, china started it and other trade cheaters and they started it years ago."]as attorney general, hawley co-signed a lawsuit to end the affordable care act [sot:josh hawley"there are multiple ways to cover people with pre-existing conditions, which would be my first focus. i think we need to do that apart from obamacare, i think we need to mandate that insurance companies do it. there is lot of ways to do it."]but in a race this close, each vote matters [sot:josh hawley"every vote is going to matter. this race is going to be so close, every vote is going to matter, so don't let the day pass you by."]sydnie holzfaster, kq2 your local news leader>>> president trump will be in missouri twice before the election, trump will campaign for hawley on november 1st in columbia and on november 5th in