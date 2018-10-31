Speech to Text for MO District 10

it's a little over a week before the general election and kq2 will be bringing you profiles on the candidates and information on ballot initiatives you need to know before casting your vote on november 6. tonight kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more on the race to represent missouri's 10th district looking to district republican ticket falknern candidate:"as a this community you have to be an to fight for them things in."/"i have individuals and also bringing groups together to attack a had."]the self proclaimed problem solver wants to tackle crime by securing resources for local law enforcement [sot:bill n candidate:"as going to jefferson to try to do is give the tools that our departments, sheriff's department need to do the job efficiently and safely."]and falkner says he wants to joseph's concerns are heard in jefferson city[sot:bill falkner/republican candidate:"i'm very big on local control. i believe the citizens here in st. joseph should be able to voice their opinion on something that is going to happen here instead of somebody in st. louis telling us what's going to happen here."]and on the democratic side of the ballot, union worker shane thompson is working to hear voters concerns [sot:shane thompson/democratic candidate"i'm a big labor guy, i support the middle working class families."/"i've been out working, knocking doors. i've talked to 85 percent of my own constituents."]talking to voters and taking on issues that hit close to home [sot:shane thompson/democratic candidate "i did have a brother pass away from an addiction last year, so that's one thing i want to fix. i think we need stricter prescription laws on opioids."] thompson says he wants to restructure laws on opioids and government spending [sot:shane thompson/democratic candidate"we don't need to raise taxes every time we need money. we can solve problems and get money from other issues that we are throwing money at. we could solve those problems and save that money. missouri is not a poor state. st. joe is not a poor town. we are throwing money away because of neglect in dealing holzfaster, kq2 your local news both candidates say they are committed to running clean campaigns. falkner and thompson will face off in the general election to replace democrat pat conway in representing missouri's 10th