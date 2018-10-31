Speech to Text for Crime Victim Memorial Meeting

27th. a st. joseph group is hoping to build a new crime victims memorial in town. the families of crime victims group is working to create a memorial for those who lost their lives to violent crimes. many in the group are from families who have been affected by violent crime. they've been working with the parks department for the past several months and hopes to establish a memorial near the remington nature center. the project would cost approximately 20 thousand dollars and feature a small garden area with a gazebo and an angel statue designed for families to reflect the lives of their loved ones. (sot lois ulmer: "the cemetery is peaceful, it's quite, but its a place of sorrow. and we go there and it just brings back sorrow. we want a place where it is quiet, it's peaceful, but there's no dark memories there.") the group will host a chili cook off on january 19th to help raise funds for the