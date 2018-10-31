Speech to Text for Local reaction to the Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

president trump visited the city of pittsburgh tonight -- meeting with victims of this weekends synagogue shooting that killed 11 people. thanks for joining us -- i'm alan van zandt. the tragedy is being felt across the country -- including here in st. joseph. kq2's madeline mcclain spoke to one local jewish community leader about safety, hate crimes and what's happening to american values. <<at the jewish temple on felix in. 'my house shall for all peoples.'president, temple adath jospeh: about, how these people think. i guess you can't realize why these wants to get rid of what reason does saturday a into a pittsburgh synagogue --and stealing the lives of 11 people.rick schwarz, were having a at my house when it was on msnbc so we tried to have the adult study but we had to turn it off too horrific to think about."miles lay synagogue and a jewish temple in joseph.rick schwarz, president, temple adath joseph: "even though this was in pittsburgh, i think every jewish heart in the world felt that and thought about you know what the ramifications would be in the long run." ) safety-- one of them.forcing places of worship to make decisions none should have to make.rick schwarz, president, temple adath joseph:"we've taken extra security measures. we do have a policeman outside of our services, when we have services whether their high holy days or just our regular weekly services. we lock the doors before services begins. we just take every precaution we can. this is a small community but you never know if someone is going to target even the small communities."because the pittsburgh shooting isn't the only incident of violence against jewish people in recent years.rick schwarz, adath joseph:"between 2016 and 2017, anti-have increased by 57% which is just unrealistic. we don't know why this has suddenly become more mainstream."with hate on the rise -- questions moves beyond the jewish community.rick schwarz, president, temple adath joseph:"i think we are in a difficult time where the american soul is at risk and where people are very intolerant and they don't have the compassion they used to have."it has some asking -- is this what america has become? reporting in st. joseph, madeline mcclain kq2 your local news leader.>> robert bowers - - the man accused of gunning down 11 people -- will appear in court again thursday.bowers faces 29 federal charges including