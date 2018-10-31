Speech to Text for diego bernard debut

interim coach... northwest men's basketball looks to bounce back following an early exit in the last year's regional ... they begin the season this weekend in st. joseph.... and for one bearcat freshman... he'll make his college debut in his hometown... <<ben mccollum: "he's got an attitude that we absolutely love where he's super competetive." kind of call him an freshman diego bernard is ready to start the next athletic career in the town he grew "going back to st. joe is going to be a good time. got a lot of family and friends down there and they are excited for our season this year." bernard and northwest play in the small college basketball hall of fame classic at civic arena. going up against the two teams in last year's national championship game. while it can be an intimidating environment,head coach ben mccollum doesn't think the big stage will affect him.mccollum: "anytime there's a score on the clock, he's pretty ready to go. he just likes that competetiveness." that competetiveness developed before he got to northwest. playing almost any sport that would allow him to play. but now, bernard gets to focus on his basketball craft.bernard: "i'm shooting ever other day get up 100 shots, three's a day and doing ball handling drills."mccollum: "now that he's focused on this, i think you'll see his skill level will drastically improve and has so far." and as far as expectations for the freshman.. mccollum: "there's going to be mistakes. play through those mistakes but keep a positive attitude and try to make your teammates better."bernard: "it's nothing different just going to play as hard as i can and try to help my