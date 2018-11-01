Home
Nice first day of November
Nice first day of November
Posted: Thu Nov 01 01:51:52 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 01 01:51:53 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
39°
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 39°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
41°
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
39°
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 39°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
44°
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 39°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
39°
Hi: 62° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 35°
More Weather
The month of November begins with a pretty nice day. We will see decreasing clouds and mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Temperatures to begin the day will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s and warm into the upper 50s by afternoon.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Community Events