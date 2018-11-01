Speech to Text for SJPD OFFICER RECOGNIZED AS HERO FOR RESCUING MAN FROM BURNING CAR

salute the badge to we recognize an officer who risked his life to save another man from a burning car... st. joseph police officer dillon powell was recently on the field at a kansas city chiefs game to receive the team's "hometown hero" award. officer powell was one of the first on the scene of a crash back in april where a burning car was stuck on railroad tracks. officer powell jumped into action .. breaking a window and pulling the man out of the vehicle. while his life-saving act made him a hero.. officer powell says he was just doing his job. (sot officer dillon powell/st. joseph police officer: "we signed up to do this job for a reason. it's something we love to do, something we want to go out and help others and that's what we're here to do. but that experience was amazing getting to go out on the field thousands and thousands of fans cheering and clapping something rewarding it was a great honor and i was blessed to have that.")