Speech to Text for Edward Jones 10-8-18

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

>>> chris jones with us. our weekly financial advice and this week you got a good one for us. >> very important. >> it will. most important customer i guess you got. >> yeah. i think it's a question people always come up and you hear people have good intentions. i like to start saving money for the future and wait until all the bills are paid. >> if they pay yourself first. get that out of sight or south of mind. >> make it a habit for people who have 401k through their jobs. they are dogging that by having so much deducted from your paycheck. if your employer matches it's free money. some people do not have the retirement plan you can start your own investment savings plan. it can be a retirement or non-retirement account. it is probably good to look at your situation before people start any invs.ment plan i think it's important that they keep enough money in savings so if anything comes up in the first 3-6 months they are not forced to have to start anything that they have started if for their investment. >> take care of the credit cards. then six months savings plan for yourself and emergency. >> yes. pay yourself first. as long as you have your debt under control. >> it is hard in a world without pensions for people. >> if you pay yourself first and set up a systematic investment plan. you could have money to be moved from savings in your checking and set up a plan with your advisor and pick the right type of fund or investment that will help to meet your goals then once you set that up you put money in every month and you don't take any time outs. when the market goes down you buy more shares of what you're investing when the market goes up you buy fewer shares. you want to think long term. you want to think quality and diversify. it will not guarantee a profit or protect against a loss but if you stick with a plan and review with your advisor they can make sure that you are on target. >> all good advice. >> make it automatic so you don't have to think about it.