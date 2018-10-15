Clear

Edward Jones 10-15-18

Gabe Rockers discusses retirement security.

Posted: Thu Nov 01 08:04:56 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 01 08:04:57 PDT 2018
Posted By: Cara Campbell

Speech to Text for Edward Jones 10-15-18

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a saudi journalists. stocks losing 4% of its total value. we are now joined by edward jones. i guess we are recovering after a rough week last week. there are a few that one will take. i will say first define what retirement security is. >> are we talking about secure so it's there when we need it? or we lose it somehow? what is security mean? >> a great question. >> for me retirement. we have a retirement win. >> on some island somewhere with a lot of beach and sunshine. >> in terms of how do you get to that beach are we going to have to buy property? >> we will have to ask questions about how, when you will retire and how long do you think it will last. defining it -- i can create a tragedy when i look at the income for retirement. pensions, 401k. what it has to be and how we can build that. >> it's simple math, isn't it. be diligent. >> for the third season would be once you created what your triage strategy looks like and you identified where i can say and draw income from -- now i want to come in and determine how i can save the most towards my retirement. >> if you cheat -- you are cheating your plan. once you have through the accumulation and hit that target date now where i can retire tomorrow. >> it is not longer and still for 18 years and retirement. the numbers -- >> it is that we are about 50% of the nation is under funded. that's exactly right. >> we don't take walk in appointments but glad to schedule. >> we need to pick
Saint Joseph
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Maryville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Cameron
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Fairfax
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 51°
The month of November begins with a pretty nice day. We will see decreasing clouds and mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Temperatures to begin the day will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s and warm into the upper 50s by afternoon.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events