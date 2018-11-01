Edward Jones 10-22-18

Clear

Josh Royeton talks about when you should see a financial advisor.

Posted: Thu Nov 01 08:07:31 PDT 2018
>>> i guess the questid we kick out. >> that's a great ques. there's a couple diffes that people go through that mako a financial advisor. we can have that in th. the key areas that peo. really your first prof. your first grown up jot saving for. if that job offers a 401k or ree sure you are not taking on too e long term planning. >> exactly. >> if you get married. >> if you get married or find something long term maybe make sure that person that you are living with that you are not duplicating your investments. make sure your long term plans are in sync with each other. >> or you are coming from different back grounds one might be more of a spender than the other. we heard of marriages like that. >> then children. >> they come with the prospect >> it's good to sit down if you want to pay for college long term and make sure there's a bunch of planners like that. make sure the withdraw rate and make sure the asset is set the right way so you don't have stuff and things are too aggressive and you are 100% conservative either. you make the returns that you need to. it's back in '08 where we have the great recession and folks that are right toward retirement an lost all that and there's no time to make it back up. >> absolutely. >> how can folks reach. >> my office is on ashland avenue. 364-0614. great advice as always.
The month of November begins with a pretty nice day. We will see decreasing clouds and mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Temperatures to begin the day will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s and warm into the upper 50s by afternoon.
