Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Politics
Download Our App
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Election Sample Ballots
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Politics
Download Our App
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Election Sample Ballots
Clouds move back into the area on Friday
Clouds move back into the area on Friday
Posted: Thu Nov 01 12:35:49 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 01 12:35:49 PDT 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
60°
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 60°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
57°
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 57°
More Weather
Savannah
Few Clouds
60°
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 60°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
57°
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 57°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
59°
Hi: 61° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 59°
More Weather
Clouds around northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this morning. Sunshine moved back into the area by the afternoon and temperatures warmed into the upper 50s.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Dryer explosion causes fire
Traffic stop leads to confiscation of more than 500 pounds of marijuana in Andrew County
Update: One injured in officer-involved shooting in Atchison.
SJPD officer recognized as hero for rescuing man from burning car
Local Mother Reacts to Bomb Found on Front Porch
Man convicted in sports bar stabbing death
Boil advisory issued for parts of Gentry, Worth counties
Second day in court for man accused of murder
DEA Warns of drug laced Halloween candy
Longtime victims’ advocate now needs community's help before winter
Community Events