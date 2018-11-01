Clear

Clouds move back into the area on Friday

Posted: Thu Nov 01 12:35:49 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 01 12:35:49 PDT 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 60°
Maryville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 60°
Cameron
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 57°
Fairfax
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 59°
Clouds around northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this morning. Sunshine moved back into the area by the afternoon and temperatures warmed into the upper 50s.
