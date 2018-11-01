Speech to Text for Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner Race

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

election and all week we've been bringing you profiles of people you can expect to see on next week's ballot tonight kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more on the race to find buchanan county's next presiding commissioner <<<in buchanan county crime is on the minds of the two men vying to be the next presiding commissioner [sot:lee sawyer/(r) presiding commissioner candidate"people have conveyed to me that they have concerns about crime in the county."]guthery/(d) commissioner candidate "i think that crime in this county has soared and i think that's with the growth of the opiate problem."]but they have different plans for tackling the problem [sot:lee sawyer"i would like to work really closely with sheriff bill puet and his team of deputies to give them the tools they need to hopefully keep criminals off the street."][sot:jason guthery" i would like to see a county treatment facility somehow established."]and while the candidates the issues are guthery"the number one thing of being county commissioner is ensuring economic growth."] [sot:lee sawyer"one of the big things people are looking for is jobs in the community."] they have different priorities for directing the county [sot:lee sawyer"there's opportunities for companies to grow that are already existing in the community and also opportunity for companies to come to buchanan county."] [sot:jason guthery"i would like to bring in and recruit businesses that are willing to help out our youth; that are willing to partake in programs whether it be transportation or or funding of programs for our youth."]after 30 years in the business world, republican nominee lee sawyer says he's ready for a new challenge [sot:lee sawyer"i feel like if i could become presiding commissioner, that i'm very capable of making the difficult decisions that needed to be made to help make the right decision for taxpayers and the community."] and democrat jason guthery plans to use his decade's worth of work experience in education to get things done [sot:jason guthery"being resourceful, being frugal with your spending are some things that i've had to learn and implement into my daily lesson plans, that i think would really benefit the sydnie holzfaster, kq2 your local news leader>>> guthery and sawyer will be going head- to-head during the general election to replace buchanan current presiding commissioner harry