Speech to Text for Nazi Halloween Costume

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

at the muny inn bar last night. <<(alan van what's normally a quiet neighborhood bar at the corner of 33rd and mitchell turned into a focus of some of the hate going on in the nation these days.some customers came in halloween night wearing some inappropriate costumes.(sot: timmy lawrence, co-owner, muny inn: "the one that stood out the most was a gentleman wearing an all black nazi ss uniform, even with the nazi armband. it just totally shocked.")bar co-owner timmy lawrence said the group also included one man dressed as a border patrol agent with blood all over his shirt.(sot: lawrence: "you have music playing and all the sudden you hear some the table chatter and you hear people talking and then silence. i knew something was up.")lawrence said the decision to kick them out of his bar wasn't difficult at all(sot: lawrence: "it's like, 'what are you guys doing and how can i help you?' they said they wanted to order some drinks but i told them i'm not going to serve you because of what you're wearing is offensive to others and i just can't have that in here.")lawrence says there's way too much divisiveness in the country right now. he says his bar is a place for people to come in, forget their troubles, and have a good time (sot: lawrence: "we're just a little dive bar on the corner. i wasn't expecting anything like this to happen. especially with what's going on in this country right now, it's not the time or the place..with the issues of violence against jews and our nation's struggle with the immigration issue, lawrence says he would hope people would have a little more common sense."it just hits you in the gut and it's something that's burned in your memory forever.">>