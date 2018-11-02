Clear

Wyatt Park Christian Church

Donna Unruh and Dr. Tom Alderson of Wyatt Park Christian Church are in the KQ2 Studio to discuss an upcoming Fundraiser.

Posted: Fri Nov 02 05:30:57 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 02 05:30:58 PDT 2018
Posted By: Curtis Couldry

Speech to Text for Wyatt Park Christian Church

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

donna unruh and dr. tom alderson from the wyatt park christian church. they have a fundraising event coming up this weekend and what their raising money for is really cool... area airports are on high alert--the threat found in t-s-a it's --... you're it's --...t-s-athreat found in alert--the are on high area airports cool...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Savannah
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Dry weather has come to an end and an unsettled weather pattern is shaping up as we head into the weekend. As for today, a few scattered showers are possible, mainly in the morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events