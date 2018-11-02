Speech to Text for Victim's family heals after guilty verdict

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a buchanan county jury took two hours today to find st. joseph's elisio hernandez sebastian guilty of first degree murder today. and now the family of the victim -- who had been a mother of five -- says their focus now is to try and heal from the tragic loss. here's kq2's ron johnson with more. <<[frank o'neill] we're just so glad that this is for the family of terra reents-the start of a new chapter. [anthony welch] this has been a long road for all of us her friends her family.a chapter of healing after the murder of their loved one.reents was an employee at the legends sports bar on the evening of february second, toward the end of the night she along with another man were trying to calm down 26 year old eliseo sebastian. he reportedly became irate after they wouldn't serve him alcohol after the last call. when they asked him to stabbed both neck, cleveland survived his injuries, reents did not. today, the family court, hernandez-sebastian was found guilty of first degree murder and first degree assault charges, as well as two counts of armed criminal action. reents' family says the verdict is a victory that will put them on the road to healing. [o'neill] we were happy that the verdict came down as first we wanted to make sure that he wasn't allowed to do this to anyone else. [welch] its not gonna bring terra back, but at least this isn't gonna happen by his hands to anyone else ever again ron johnson kq2 your local news leader.>> hernandez- sebastian is expected to be