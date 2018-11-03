Speech to Text for AREA STUDENTS SOLVE REAL WORLD PROBLEMS

middle schoolers took time away from their usual studies to help solve a real world problem. it's thanks to an initiative by the united way to help reduce drop out rates, kq2's ron johnson explains. <<something special is happening at roubidoux middle school [jodi bloemker] this is a project of united way profit in education where we we're looking at how can we increase engagement with students and community partners.the middle school is the united way to keep kids motivated in class. [kelsey davis] we're noticing a decrease in student engagement in the eighth grade the united way's profit in education initiative teams up with local schools and businesses to curve dropout rates.[bloemker] and we decided to pilot this project of project-based learning.this project gives kids the chance to solve a real world problem, [jaylee steele] we worked together to try to find a way to prevent auto theft. students worked in teams for three weeks brainstorming ideas to curve auto thefts. they even got to work with st. joseph police. [bloemker] it's not what they're just learning in a book, it's not just a presentation to their teacher, it's a real product that may be used and they have plans for what they can do next with it. [caeden bayer] we talked about how we could prevent it we looked things up, we found things. and then we brought it all into one presentation to share with these guys that came today. for the teachers the experience is invaluable [davis] the kids actually get to reach out to the community and get outside of these school walls.they say giving these students the opportunity to shine like this sets the tone for future success [davis] the fact that they didn't overlook these thirteen and fourteen year olds and they actually gave them a chance and a voice is huge and i wish more people in the community would do it. ron johnson kq2 your local news leader>> the students found many car thefts involve teenage drivers. some of the students even presented their ideas to high schoolers at lafayette high school.