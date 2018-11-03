Speech to Text for 8-man semi dist

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

(mound city's taylor standerford gets the panthers ready for tonight's contest against the visiting dekalb tigers...===mound city starts their first drive in good field position... dylan marrs takes the snap no hand off needed... touchdown panthers... ===mound city's next drive marrs rolls right and shows off his arm... connecting with matthew pappa on the deep ball... ===later in the drive tj hopkins powers it in panthers take a quick 14-0 lead...===dekalb trying to make something happen on offense... tyler matson with the keeper... finds the edge picks up a nice gain down the left sideline... tigers driving...===after the quarter change the drive stalls... screen play gets blown up at the line of scrimmage... turnover on downs...===coach wardlow not happy with the offensive performance... ===on the ensuing mound city drive... landon poppa in at quarterback... the old boot leg play... lots of green in front of poppa... he makes it all the way to the endzone touchdown panthers... ===mound city moves on taking this one 52-6 in rosendale...the north andrew cardinals..and the south holt nodaway holt.. spartans...===logan hughes rushes it off the right side... breaks a tackle into the end zone...touchdown cardinals... ===but you can't keep out the spartans...ensuing drive... andrew quinlin to eric ottman...goes across the field and scores a touchdown...the spartans and cardinals...going back and forth...===but the play of the night goes to ryan wilmes...fakes the reverse... goes through the kick coverage team...making guys miss left and right...and he'll go all the way to the endzone..what a touchdown for north andrew... and it'll the difference maker...cardinals win 56-54.... next week the cardinals will travel to mound city taking on the number one seeded panthers going to stanberrythe bulldogs take on the blue jays of rock port..==cole durbin hands it off to trey schieber...faking out our camera man..he is gone and into the endzone...==now the blue jays..alex burke looks to will oswald down the field... but he is brought down..==the bulldogs take it...durbin to collin sagar...launching it downfield...good for a touchdown...==the blue jays try to answer...but can't gain any yardage...the bulldogs with a solid defense==running away with the win...durbin runs it in..hes taken down... but not before slamming it into the endzone..stanberry wins 84-44.== the tigers of worth county== take on east atchison tonight at worth county high school..== the wolves start out strong getting the ball down the field...jake mcenaney running gets the ball down the field... and in for the touch down..== but the tigers answer back... jacob new with the dish to andrew alarcon...and into the endzone he goes..==the tigers starting to pull the lead away...aydan gladstone handing off to isaac alarcon... touchdown...==again worth county takes possession.. gladstone pushing past defenders...and falling into the endzone...taking the lead 52-6...==to seal the game... caleb parman with the endzone pass to