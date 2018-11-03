Speech to Text for maryville takes down chillicothe

to maryville for the spoofhounds and hornets...=== first quarter...korbin koch gets the handoff...around the edge...he could go all the way...touchdown...maryville leads 6-0 following the missed extra point...===how about a lay in the juice bucket...===ensuing drive... chillicothe's jaden winder... looking for a place to go... picked off by tate oglesby... he had this pick..a passing touchdown...receiving touchdown and logged yards in passing receiving and rushing...===the very next play...tyler houchin gets it going on the ground...up the middle..and he is gone.. maryville...making it look easy..===go up 12-0 over the hornets...it appears the spoofhounds are in control... ===tyler houchin once again... up the middle..appears to be a touchdown...but its called back...doesn't matter..final score in this one...38-7 maryville...