Clear

savannah takes down st. pius x

Posted: Fri Nov 02 22:03:02 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 02 22:03:03 PDT 2018
Posted By: Max Moore

Speech to Text for savannah takes down st. pius x

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thats a lot of points... we'll see if they can keep the points rolling tonight against the warriors....==== first drive of the second half...the warriors can't get anything moving...the savage defense...they are forced to punt it away to savannah=== next drive...evan yount gets the carry bounces off the right...gets down inside the red zone....===but the savages aren't able to convert...turn the ball over on downs.. leading to the next drive.. chase spoonmore to jaden brady...making guys miss... gets it all the way down inside the five yard line..but penalties back the savages up...===leading to a field goal attempt by savannah... jayden arn up and good.. savannah extends their halftime lead,...and go on to win this one easily...50-10 over st. pius the
Some sunshine today across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The clouds have moved back into the area and we will start to introduce chances for rain back into the forecast.
