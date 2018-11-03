Clear

A cloudy and cool Sunday

Posted: Sat Nov 03 18:30:53 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Nov 03 18:30:54 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 46°
Savannah
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Fairfax
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Rain continues to be in the forecast overnight before some drying out occurs as we go into Sunday. Low temperatures by Sunday morning will be in the lower 40s.
