More rain on Monday

Posted: Sat Nov 03 21:37:41 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Nov 03 21:37:42 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

the corner. meteorologist colton cichoracki joins us now to tell us if we should expect it sooner rather than later. <<rain continues to be in the forecast overnight before some drying out occurs as we go into sunday. low temperatures by sunday morning will be in the lower 40s. sunday will see quite a bit of cloud cover and cool temperatures. highs will be in the upper 40s to maybe the lower 50s. rain becomes likely once again on monday with highs in the lower 50s. tuesday and wednesday will remain dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 50s. attention then turns to another disturbance that is forecast to move through late wednesday into thursday. computer models suggest there could be enough cold air for some snow with this disturbance. something we will definitely be keeping an eye on very closely.>> thanks colton... still ahead at
Saint Joseph
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 46°
Maryville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 44°
Savannah
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 46°
Cameron
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 46°
Fairfax
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Rain continues to be in the forecast overnight before some drying out occurs as we go into Sunday. Low temperatures by Sunday morning will be in the lower 40s.
