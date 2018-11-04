Speech to Text for Community comes together to clean up St. Joseph Avenue

st. joseph avenue is looking a lot cleaner tonight, thanks to community interest and the united way. we checked out the area earlier today to see the progress and find out why it so important to those that live there. <<along st. joseph ave, a big task is underway[kristi bailey] we're glad that we got so many people out here today to help.many spent the day taking trash from the street, and putting into these bags. it may seem like a simple task, but it's actually the work of multiple organizations coming together to make change happen. the idea stemmed from an initiative to help people become better involved in their communities they are to identify a community need or issue, and then design a plan or project to address that need.our team wanted to address positivity in our community and we felt like a way to promote st joe was to clean up the st. joe avenue area.groups came together to clean up the section of the avenue from the first ward house bar north to krug park, about 15 city blocks.in under two hours, everyone was able to rid the area of waste, though organizers, were surprised by the turnout, we had reason to think we'd have hopefully at least 25, but i'm thinking we have close to 50 people. they're not surprised by the community spirit those character traits of kindness, and generosity, the things that we have as st joseph residents. which is why they say this is only the beginning of event like these this isn't just a one and done event this is something we want to do once a quarter to do a different project and it might not always be trash pickup. and why they want to make it easier for the next group that wants to make their community a better place. i'm really excited that this group is creating a plan that can be adapted by anybody.>> if you want to get involved with this -- organizers say the easiest way to get a hold of them is through email at uncommon character