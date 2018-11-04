Home
Clear
Cloudy and cool Sunday
Cloudy and cool Sunday
Posted: Sun Nov 04 08:04:14 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Nov 04 08:04:14 PST 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Overcast
44°
Hi: 49° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
More Weather
Maryville
Overcast
43°
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Savannah
Overcast
44°
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
More Weather
Cameron
Overcast
43°
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
More Weather
Fairfax
Overcast
45°
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 37°
More Weather
Sunday will see quite a bit of cloud cover and cool temperatures. Some mist is also likely, mainly during the first half of the day. Highs will be in the upper 40s to maybe the lower 50s.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
