Cloudy and cool Sunday

Posted: Sun Nov 04 08:04:14 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Nov 04 08:04:14 PST 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
Maryville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Savannah
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Cameron
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Fairfax
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 37°
Sunday will see quite a bit of cloud cover and cool temperatures. Some mist is also likely, mainly during the first half of the day. Highs will be in the upper 40s to maybe the lower 50s.
