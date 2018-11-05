Speech to Text for Medicare experts say solicitors are targeting St. Joseph

pain. a warning for those eligible for medicare... licensed insurance agents say solicitors are going door-to- door in st. joseph offering medicare advantage plans. now a local family is speaking out and warning others about knowing what you signed up for. <<before you or someone you know makes changes to a medicare plan, this family has a warning.[lisa papenberg] i would never want anyone to change their insurance before talking to someone else.lisa papenberg and her mother, mary schafer are sharing their experience after someone approached schaefer offering a medicare advantage plan. [papenberg] a lady approached her door and talked her into switching insurance.papenberg says her mom was solicited at her senior living community, she told us they just walked up to the door...and talked her mom into signing up for a medicare advantage plan she didn't need.medicare advantage plans also called part c or part d coverage are different than original medicare, they're operated by private companies that each have their own set of rules when it comes to health coverage. in schaefer's case, the new plan required her to cover more of her health costs herself, not to mention it also kicked her off of her original medicare, leaving her in a financial bind. licensed insurance agents say the practice of going door-to-door to offer medicare advantage plans is not only intrusive, it's also against the law. [jerry makison] that is an illegal practice to go door to door for a medicare advantage or part d.jerry makison with solutions for life says he's seeing situations like this all the time, he stresses the importance of fully understanding what you're signing up for. if you don't you may find yourself all alone in a bad financial situation. [mary schaefer] you think it sounds good, and you go through it and you do it, and then you realize you've made a terrible mistake. [makison] once that agent makes their sell, what's the odds of you seeing them again, you don't know where they're at. to protect yourself from being a victim, makison says knowledge is power, he says it's about knowing what's legal have the right to knock on your door and try to sell you a medicare advantage plan or part d, nor do they have the right to call you and harass you by phone. ...and knowing your rights.[makison] you have a right to let the department of insurance know that agent did that to you.>> schaefer says she found out three months later that her regular part b coverage was canceled.