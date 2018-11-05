Clear

Rain through the morning

Rain will move in during the early morning hours and stick around through early afternoon. by evening, the rain should come to an end and clouds should begin to break up. highs today will be in the lower 50s. heading election day, the forecast is looking great. mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s. we cool down heading into wednesday under partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s. beyond wednesday, things turn quite cold and possibly wintry. a disturbance is forecast to develop mid-week and track through parts of missouri bringing the chance for a few rain/snow showers on thursday. highs will be in the upper 30s. will note that beyond thursday, the coldest air of the season will be moving in. highs in the 30s and lows in the upper teens and low 20s are possible late week.
Saint Joseph
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Maryville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Savannah
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Fairfax
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Rain will move in during the early morning hours and stick around through early afternoon. By evening, the rain should come to an end and clouds should begin to break up. Highs today will be in the lower 50s.
