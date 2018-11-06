Speech to Text for Some rain chances for Election Day 2018

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

recent months. (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<heading into election day, we'll have mostly sunny skies this morning before clouds and scattered rain chances move in this afternoon as a cold front pushes through. not expecting a washout though. highs will remain below average in the lowers 50s. we cool down behind the front heading into wednesday under sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s. beyond wednesday, things turn quite cold and another disturbance is forecast to develop midweek and track through parts of missouri and kansas bringing the chance for a few rain and snow showers on thursday. highs will only be in the upper 30s. will note that the coldest air of will be way below in the teens and low 20s are possible brrrrrrrrrr!!!!!! >> i'm here with mark matthews --