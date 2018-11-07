Speech to Text for A sunny but cool day for your Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and bridges... (anchors ad-lib to wx) << we cool down thanks to the northwest winds heading into wednesday under sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s. beyond wednesday, things turn quite cold and possibly wintry. another disturbance is forecast to develop midweek and track through parts of missouri and kansas bringing the chance for a few rain and snow showers on thursday. highs will only be in the upper 30s. will note that beyond thursday, the coldest air of the season will be moving in. highs will be way below average in the upper 30s to lower 40s. overnight ows in the teens and low 20s are possible late week. brrrrrrrrrr!!!!!! >> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) the weather is starting to feel the weather is starting to feel which means holidays are