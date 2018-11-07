Clear

Snow moves in on Thursday

Posted: Wed Nov 07 12:17:41 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 07 12:17:41 PST 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 40°
Maryville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 39°
Savannah
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 40°
Cameron
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 39°
Fairfax
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 36°
Lots of sunshine on your Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures warmed into the mid to upper 40s across the area with just a few clouds moving in late in the day.
