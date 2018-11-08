Speech to Text for Local democrats react to midterm election results

follow this story... its safe to say local democrats aren't too happy after tuesdays results. republicans in st. joseph and buchanan county rode a red wave to victory at the polls. kq2's ron johnson spoke to local democratic leaders about the letdown to see the party go from here. <<the results are in from last night's midterm elections, and buchanan county, like much of the state is seeing red.major races at both the county and state levels saw a red wave of republican victories. from josh hawley's claire mccaskill to local tony luetkemeyer and sam graves. and while democrats nationally took the house of representatives. for local democrats there wasn't much to celebratedemocrats have really got to step up there game and get some quality candidates to run for some of these offices whether its local whether its state or federal. county commissioner ron hook says democrats need to take the lessons learned from this year's midterm elections and change public perception of the party.lot of people will say well there's no such thing as a conservative democrat, but there are, and i feel like i'm one of them very much. i think what we're seeing is a gradual, if you want to use the term reddening of buchanan county,patrick squires the former chairman of the democratic party here in the county says at the local level, voters seem to have their minds made up early on. if they're for donald trump, if they're against the democratic party locally,now that the election is over, local democrats say the best way to move forward is together, we're one unit, and whether we're democratic or republican we're here to serve the people of buchanan county and we're here to serve them the best we can.>> county collecter peggy campbell was the lone democrat with a victory in buchanan