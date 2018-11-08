Speech to Text for MODOT ready to take on winter weather

the day.>> it's only early november...but believe it or not a little snow is in the forecast tomorrow. just a sign that winter is right around the corner and mo-dot is getting ready. kq2 meteorologist vanessa alonso got a front row seat and reminds us of some safety tips to remember. <<earl puett has been working with the missouri department of transportation for the last 20 years. he's had his fair share of winter weather, but says every season and every storm is different. earl puett/modot maintenance leader:"winter weather is fine as long as we don't get the ice. it's the ice. that drains everyone. back in december of 2007, we had an ice storm and it was bad. we had a lot of snow too. we had to take out loaders and that's why every year mo-dot does thier annual winter drill to get ready to take on those soon to be snow cover roads. lohman/modot maintenance and traffic engineer: "so they can see what it feels like to drive a truck with a plow added to it and having to spread salt on the back and spread it down on the roadway. thay also have to think what down."storm threatens workers go into 12 hour shifts to help treat and to get everyone back on the road once the storm passes.puett: "a lot of people use the belt to get home from work, go out and eat. it just gets heitic out here. it's not just modot drivers that need to be safe. modot also wants to remind drivers a few things to keep in mind if you do need to hit the road in winter weather. lohman: "people should plan to leave and travel sooner than they usually do. if you have have half an hour travel time, allow 45 minutes. if you see our trucks out there, stay behind us because it will be nice and safe. don't use cruise control. also, it be good to check your breaks." puett: "drive slow. drive safe. stay at home if you can. let us do our jobs so we can get the roads in good shape again." reporting from st. joseph...i'm meteorologist vanessa alonso. kq2 news. your local news leader. >> mo-dot also reminds drivers to download thieir free map app on your smartphones.the app allows you to see and keep up to date with current road conditions before you hit the road.