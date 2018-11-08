Clear

Snow is likely for Thursday evening commute

Snow is likely for Thursday evening commute

Posted: Thu Nov 08 10:35:24 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 08 10:35:24 PST 2018
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Fairfax
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 26°
A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect from 5-10 pm for the Kansas City Metro, Atchison County in northeast Kansas & Platte County in northwest Missouri.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events