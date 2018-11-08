Clear

Dan Sorensen Returns to Practice

Posted: Thu Nov 08 11:05:21 PST 2018
Posted By: Chris Roush

a game.... sorensen returns to the chiefs in his final week of eligibility following a stint on the injured reserve... and he gets a good week to come back... he and the chiefs take on the lowly cardinals... it's also good for him and the chiefs to come back at the half way point in the season... keeping him fresh for the back half of the season.. (sot )
Thursday night things turn quite cold and wintry for us. Another disturbance is forecast to track through parts of Missouri and Kansas bringing likely chances for light snow showers. Right now it looks like snowfall amounts will be light around an inch to two inches, mainly on grassy surfaces. Ground temperatures are still warm enough to keep snow from sticking to the roads, but you'll still want to take it easy in case you run into some slick spots.
