Speech to Text for MEDICAL MARIJUANA: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

missouri will soon join a number of other states where medical marijuana usage is legal. however, as kq2's ron johnson reports, people need to be aware of some of the new law's legal limitations. <<medical marijuana is now legal in the show-me state, of marijuana law reform say many questions.[steven faber] now? when can i get a card? when can i start growing? how do i open up a dispensary? steven faber is the president of group that advocates for marijuana law reform, he says the perception of the drug as a gateway for teens is now outdated. [steven faber] it's not for young people who want to rage, it's all about everybody. with so much interest in the new law, it's important missourians understand it only extends as far as the state's [brandan davies] regardless of missouri's law change, its still illegal here in kansas, kansas isn't going to give you a pass if you get pulled over out in marijuana because you have a prescription in missouri. brandan davies, an attorney based in overland park says people who live in areas near the state's border with kansas should be extra careful, he says if you're caught in the sunflower state with marijuana you could be they could potentially be facing some life altering consequences if they happen to interact with law enforcement and law enforcement finds that marijuana.for now both advocates and attorneys say exactly how medical marijuana will play out remains to be seen, but the biggest takeaway is knowing the laws so you don't become a target.anytime there's a change in the law and especially a dramatic shift in policy, you don't want to be the first guy figuring it all out for everybody. ron johnson kq2 your local news leader.>> the law will officially go into effect thirty days from the election on