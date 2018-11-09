Speech to Text for A cold & windy Friday ahead

it's a cloudy and cold friday morning across northeast kansas and northwest missouri as the snow moves out. snowfall amounts across the area ranged from 1 to 2 inches with heavier amounts to the south and to the west of st. joseph. here at the station we received about 2 inches of snow. roads will be a bit slick this morning so give yourselves plenty of time this morning and slow down. for our friday, we'll have another cold front pushing through giving us a snow. behind it, the coldest air of the season is moving in. it will also be windy picking up from the northwest at 15-20 mph, gusting up to 30 at times. highs will be way below average in the lower 30s. overnight lows will be in the teens friday night into saturday morning. brrrrrrrrrr!!!!!! it will be quiet & sunny for the weekend as high pressure moves in. highs on saturday will still be cold with temperatures only going up to the middle 30s. our winds will switch up to the south by sunday, allowing temperatures to go up to the middle 40s for veterans day. we'll be cooling back down to the 30s early next week with some snow flurries on monday. sunny skies heading into the middle part of the workweek. sunday is veteran's day.