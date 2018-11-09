Home
Clear and cold start to the weekend
Clear and cold start to the weekend
Posted: Fri Nov 09 12:02:48 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 09 12:02:48 PST 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
29°
Hi: 29° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 15°
More Weather
Maryville
Broken Clouds
27°
Hi: 26° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 12°
More Weather
Savannah
Overcast
28°
Hi: 27° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 14°
More Weather
Cameron
Broken Clouds
28°
Hi: 31° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 13°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
23°
Hi: 25° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 9°
More Weather
A very windy and cold Friday afternoon across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures continued to drop across the area and wind gusted up to 35 mph.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
