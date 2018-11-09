Clear

Clear and cold start to the weekend

Posted: Fri Nov 09 12:02:48 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 09 12:02:48 PST 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 15°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 12°
Savannah
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 14°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 13°
Fairfax
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 9°
A very windy and cold Friday afternoon across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures continued to drop across the area and wind gusted up to 35 mph.
