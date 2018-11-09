Speech to Text for Local woman provides Thanksgiving meal for community

per hour in 2023 chilly weather didn't stop one local woman from helping people get ready for the holidays ahead. , kq2's ron johnson shows us how she sacrificed her time to help others just in time for thanksgiving. <<as the thanksgiving holiday local woman is to make sure chance to celebrate it.you can not serve the lord without serving people sheila gilbert hosted her annual turkey giveaway, making possible for so 272 turkeys natsáá singing no matter what may come my way... the frigid temperatures didn't stop dozens from coming out for a free turkey,along with all the fixings. [sam donahoo] you can come out and get your turkey and your sides and just be able to have food for your thanksgiving diner. volunteers give their time for gilbert every year to help make it a success, latoya williams she's one of the most giving people i've ever met, every community event, every organization, she's always like a backbone of everything that we do and while the weather may have been frightful, this is the first time in eleven years that it snowed this month of november. volunteers say gilbert's faith and love for the community makes the holiday delightful. sheila just like loves on jesus and loves everybody else, this is like the kingdom here on earth. its all about building and we build relationships out here, just to sit down and break bread with these people ron johnson kq2 your local news leader.>> some of the turkeys were given to the bartlett center nearby. they plan to use the turkeys as part of thier meals served the third