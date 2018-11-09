Mo Seat Belt Use

Clear

every month. seat belt usage in missouri is on the rise according to the missouri seat belt usage safety survey missouri is closing in on the national average for seat belt use. the state is now at 87 point one percent for seat belt use and while many new vehicles have alarms requiring drivers and passengers to wear a seatbelt local law enforcement says education has played the biggest role in getting drivers to buckle up (sot "every police department has a program that they are doing within the schools. we go into talk about, we do the docudramas, we are giving programs and people are understanding that by the education that's being given throughout the state of missouri." ) missouri is only one of 15 states without a primary seatbelt law. but 58 missouri cities and two counties have adopted their own primary
