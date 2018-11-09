Speech to Text for Wage Increase won't impact gender pay gap

at kq2 dot com missouri voters opted to increase the minimum wage, but it doesn't look like it will have an impact on the gender pay gap local economists estimate the current pay gap is starting to close in with women making approximately 80 cents to every dollar a man makes missouri's new wage increase will mostly be impacting unskilled workers but it won't have any wage parody to reflect the wages of employees already making above minimum wage leaving a majority of skilled workers at the same pay grade they're at now (sot "i don't think for unskilled workers it makes any difference at all. where you really see the gender pay gap is when you get into upper management level jobs. those are high figure jobs usually and that's something else i don't think the minimum wage is going to impact.") missouri's minimum wage is slated to gradually increase each year until it reaches $12