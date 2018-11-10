Speech to Text for maryville defeats savannah for another district championship

to move on to the state sectionals... we head to a snowy hound pound in maryville...===first drive for the hounds... tyler haer drops back to pass... looks deep for eli dowis... dowis goes up over a man randy moss style... maryville would get to the into savage territory but the hounds drive would stalls...=== savannah trying to make something happen on their first drive... titan irvine up the middle... picks up 20 yards... savages would punt... ===maryville had trouble holding on to the ball in the first half... here a bobbled handoff gets the ball in the air... rolling around on a helment... it falls into the hands of the savages... === then maryvilles next drive... handoff to dowis... ball stripped by savannah... that set up the next savannah drive late in the half... === savannah fans loving the turnovers...===at the 11 chase spoonemore throws one to the back of the endzone... layne anderson gets a foot in bounds... savannah breaks stalemate with a minute 55 in the half...===maryville trying to answer with 17 seconds left... dowis now at q.b. dowis to deon metezier... diving grab... hounds tie it up going into the break at 6... maryville goes on to win this