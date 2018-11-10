Clear

lathrop wins over lawson, 41-6

Posted: Fri Nov 09 20:58:53 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 09 20:58:54 PST 2018
Posted By: Max Moore

34-12 now to the class two district 8 title game...another rivalry rematch...lawson and lathrop... ===in the first quarter, blake gordon looking for an option, finds justin burns, breaks the tackle...keeps fighting all the way down to the two yardline...what a run by justin burns...lathrop in scoring position early...===a few plays later...seth mcknight on the quarterback keeper...fights his way across the goal line...lathrop up 7-0 early over the lawson cardinals...looking to make it two for two against the rival...following a blocked kick...lathrop gets the ball once again...===1 minute left in the half and mcknight again diving across the goal line... makes it 13-0...on their way to a 41-6 victory over lawson...
A very windy and cold Friday afternoon across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures continued to drop across the area and wind gusted up to 35 mph.
