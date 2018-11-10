Speech to Text for mid-buch earns district title

we'll travel an hour-and-a-half southeast to wellington, where the dragons are batlling the tigers...=== the dragons come out breathing fire on their first play from scrimmage... caleb kirschner maneuvers around the tiger defense for a 60-yard run...he gets lit up at the 1 yard line...but the dragons would punch it in on the next play... ===wellington going for it on fourth down on the next drive...trey shannon looks deep in the end zone, but riley brill makes a great defensive play to keep the tigers off the board...=== mid-buch fans their team's lead...===a few drives later, shannon flushed out...looking deep again...but this time it's colton rich with the interception...===dragons looking to capitalize on the turnover...javan noyes airs it out downfield to christian scaggs who shrugs off the defender and runs it in for six more...dragons win the district title....final score 36-6...