Clear

worth county defeats stanberry

worth county defeats stanberry

Posted: Fri Nov 09 21:02:33 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 09 21:02:33 PST 2018
Posted By: Max Moore

Speech to Text for worth county defeats stanberry

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

gears... 8-man... worth county... versus stanberry... in district 1 championship...=== on the opening kickoff of this one... trey schieber... finds some room... takes to the outside... and he is gone... bulldogs jump out to an 8-0 lead with the 2-pt conversion...=== but here come the tigers... andrew alarcon gets worth county on the board with a 30-yard run... === now the bulldogs won the first meeting 30-22... but tonight... it's worth county getting the revenge... and the tigers are district champions for the third time in the last four
Saint Joseph
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 15°
Maryville
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 14°
Savannah
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 15°
Cameron
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 4°
Fairfax
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 4°
A very windy and cold Friday afternoon across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures continued to drop across the area and wind gusted up to 35 mph.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events