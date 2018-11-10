Speech to Text for worth county defeats stanberry

gears... 8-man... worth county... versus stanberry... in district 1 championship...=== on the opening kickoff of this one... trey schieber... finds some room... takes to the outside... and he is gone... bulldogs jump out to an 8-0 lead with the 2-pt conversion...=== but here come the tigers... andrew alarcon gets worth county on the board with a 30-yard run... === now the bulldogs won the first meeting 30-22... but tonight... it's worth county getting the revenge... and the tigers are district champions for the third time in the last four