mound city defeats north andrew

Posted: Fri Nov 09 21:03:32 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 09 21:03:32 PST 2018
Posted By: Max Moore

Speech to Text for mound city defeats north andrew

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

seasons... up in mound city...the pathers taking on the north andrew cardinals...== jaden baker for the cardinals grabs the snap... but the ball is knocked free... dylan george snags it and returns it all the way down the field... for a 55 yard yard touchdownnn==north andrew pushes back getting to the endzone...baker to logan hughes...touchdown and this will keep them in the game...== the cold weather didnt keep these fans away...==the panthers with the ball... landon poppa to tj hopkins... and he will run it in for a touchdown...panthers take a big lead..==mound city looking for a touchdown to secure this game...poppa looks and launches it down to dylan marrs... touchdown panthers... mound city
A very windy and cold Friday afternoon across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures continued to drop across the area and wind gusted up to 35 mph.
