Speech to Text for western tops winona state

52-14... lavon hightower and the griffon basketball team taking on winona state in the hillyard classic...===first half...hightower in the corner...lines it up and knocks it down...===on the other end...mason domask drives to the hole...gets the bucket and the foul...back and forth early on...==but the griffs go on a run...tyrell carroll...takes it himself... fights hard...two of his_13 points on the night...=== carroll drives again...kicks it out...ball finds its way to hightower...another three... hightower finished with 15... griffs go up by as many as 12...===the griffs flossing their way through the first half...===but hear comes winona...kevion taylor sets up behind the arc...knocks down a three...===caleb wagner now for winona hits a shot at the buzzer to tie it at 31...but western able to outlast the warriors...