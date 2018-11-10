Clear

western tops winona state

Posted: Fri Nov 09 22:30:31 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 09 22:30:31 PST 2018
Posted By: Max Moore

52-14... lavon hightower and the griffon basketball team taking on winona state in the hillyard classic...===first half...hightower in the corner...lines it up and knocks it down...===on the other end...mason domask drives to the hole...gets the bucket and the foul...back and forth early on...==but the griffs go on a run...tyrell carroll...takes it himself... fights hard...two of his_13 points on the night...=== carroll drives again...kicks it out...ball finds its way to hightower...another three... hightower finished with 15... griffs go up by as many as 12...===the griffs flossing their way through the first half...===but hear comes winona...kevion taylor sets up behind the arc...knocks down a three...===caleb wagner now for winona hits a shot at the buzzer to tie it at 31...but western able to outlast the warriors...
A very windy and cold Friday afternoon across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures continued to drop across the area and wind gusted up to 35 mph.
